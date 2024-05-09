KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO: 1 dead, 4 critically wounded in Northeast Side shooting, search for shooters continues

By Christian Blood
May 9, 2024 10:12AM CDT
Share
BCSO: 1 dead, 4 critically wounded in Northeast Side shooting, search for shooters continues
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Northeast Side shooting (May 9, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after the Bexar County Seriff’s Office says they were shot on the Northeast Side Wednesday night.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says it happened in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive at around 7:40 p.m.

Investigators say two people in a gray vehicle pulled up to the house and started shooting at the home.

Five people people inside were hit after at least 25 shots were fired, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Investigators say the shooter hopped back into the car and sped away.

There is no description of the suspects.

Salazar says the children range from 4 to 7 years of age.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner announced that one of the shooting victims, a 4-year-old girl, has died.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

More about:
Bexar County Seriff's Office
Javier Salazar
shot

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead on side of road
2

San Antonio Police: Man's throat slashed when he confronts person trying to get into his car
3

San Antonio Police: Three injured in shooting near downtown, victims in serious condition as search for shooter continues
4

Woman shot in the back when after going outside to investigate noise on San Antonio's Northwest side, police say
5

San Antonio Police: 25-year-old killed in single vehicle crash on the South side