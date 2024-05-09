BCSO: 1 dead, 4 critically wounded in Northeast Side shooting, search for shooters continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after the Bexar County Seriff’s Office says they were shot on the Northeast Side Wednesday night.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says it happened in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive at around 7:40 p.m.

Investigators say two people in a gray vehicle pulled up to the house and started shooting at the home.

Five people people inside were hit after at least 25 shots were fired, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Investigators say the shooter hopped back into the car and sped away.

There is no description of the suspects.

Salazar says the children range from 4 to 7 years of age.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner announced that one of the shooting victims, a 4-year-old girl, has died.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.