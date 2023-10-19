BCSO: 2 men arrested, one in US illegally, charged with sexual assault of a child

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of two men accused of raping a child.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the two suspects are both from Honduras, and one of them is in the U.S. illegally, although it is not known which one.

Deputies arrested Josue Dariel Marquez Urrutia, 19, and Carlos Mejia Melgar, 21, at an apartment complex on Military and Marbach Road on Wednesday.

Sheriff Salazar says the investigation got started August 21 when the mother of the 14-year-old victim reached out after finding explicit photos and conversations on Instagram. Investigators later spoke to the victim, but they were not able to identify the suspects at that time.

As the investigation continued, BCSO later found that the victim had met the suspects at a Walmart location near Loop 1604 and Potranco Road at some point in July. Investigators say this is where the suspects got the victim’s information for future meetups to have sex in exchange for money.

The two suspects were arrested on multiple felony warrants, and they are now charged with soliciting aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Sheriff Salazar added that there could be more victims who have had contact with the two suspects. If you have any additional information you are urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will pass along more details when they are available.