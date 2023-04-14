BCSO: 3 arrests made near San Antonio high schools

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing numerous suspects arrested near San Antonio high schools.

On Wednesday, a man with active warrants, including one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was arrested near Southwest High School after multiple traffic stops. Investigators say deputies tried to pull over a car that took a turn before it could be stopped. Later, police with Southwest ISD radioed in after a man had run away on foot from another attempted traffic stop. Investigators found it was the same man Bexar County had tried to pull over. Luis Orozco-Hernandez, 42, was arrested and then taken to the Bexar County Jail.

On Monday, deputies patrolling near Brennan High School made a traffic stop and later found two teens in possession of illegal THC vape pens. One of the suspects was identified as 17-year-old Gabriel Garza, but a 16-year-old suspect was not named.