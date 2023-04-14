KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO: 3 arrests made near San Antonio high schools

By Christian Blood
April 14, 2023 5:35PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing numerous suspects arrested near San Antonio high schools.

On Wednesday, a man with active warrants, including one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was arrested near Southwest High School after multiple traffic stops. Investigators say deputies tried to pull over a car that took a turn before it could be stopped. Later, police with Southwest ISD radioed in after a man had run away on foot from another attempted traffic stop. Investigators found it was the same man Bexar County had tried to pull over. Luis Orozco-Hernandez, 42, was arrested and then taken to the Bexar County Jail.

On Monday, deputies patrolling near Brennan High School made a traffic stop and later found two teens in possession of illegal THC vape pens. One of the suspects was identified as 17-year-old Gabriel Garza, but a 16-year-old suspect was not named.

BCSO’s School Safety Task Force continues to provide additional uniformed presence for school districts throughout the Bexar County, and will continue to do so for the remainder of the 2022/2023 school year. If you or someone you know has information on threats made to schools or illegal activity, contact the BCSO by emailing [email protected], you can remain anonymous.

