BCSO continue search for suspects in Northeast Side shooting that killed 4-year-old

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It has now been more than a month since surveillance video was released showing two suspects shooting guns into a home.

The targeted attack killed a 4-year-old girl and hurt four other members of her family.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has a task force put together to find the two shooters.

KSAT-12 reports the task force was put together just days after the shooting, and it is made up of numerous units within BCSO.

Mary Ann Marble was shot in the head as dozens of shots were fired only feet away from the home. Surveillance video shows the two shooters jumping into a car that sped away after shots were fired, but the stolen car was reported to have been recovered.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.