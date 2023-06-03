KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO: Deputy attacked, fatally shoots suspect

By Christian Blood
June 3, 2023 11:11AM CDT
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Salazar (June 3, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting in far North Bexar County.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the shooting happened Saturday morning after calls came in about a disturbance. Preliminary information indicates the suspect was arguing with family members for reasons unknown and then starting acting violent toward them at a home.

Salazar says an off-duty federal agent nearby tried to engage the suspect, but held back as Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Upon arriving, Salazar says the suspect, a male in his 20s or 30s, turned his attention to one deputy and ran over to attack him. Investigators say the suspect was armed with a knife as he attacked the deputy, who first tried to tase the suspect, but failed to connect.

Eventually, Salazar says the deputy shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

The deputy is now in the hospital getting treatment for facial cuts that may require stitches. As many as two other family members were also hurt, but the extent of their injuries is not known. 

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (June 3, 2023)

 

