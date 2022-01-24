BCSO deputy facing termination over DWI arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy is facing termination after a late night arrest over the weekend.
27-year-old Rolando A. Garza was arrested by San Antonio police around 2 a.m. Sunday for driving while intoxicated. He was reportedly off-duty at the time.
Garza, a 4-year veteran at the Sheriff’s Office assigned to the detention bureau, has been placed on administrative leave pending termination per BCSO policies. The department also said an administrative investigation into the incident is happening alongside the criminal case.
Garza remains in the Bexar County Jail on an $8,000 bond.