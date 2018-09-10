Bexar County Sheriff to implement new screening procedures in wake of deputy arrests

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy is out of a job after her arrest on a family violence charge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Aida Santos was taken into custody just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 8500 block of Texas Highway 151. Her termination was effective immediately.

Sheriff Javier Salazar drove to to the jail to fire her.

“Got up on a Sunday morning, threw on a uniform drove in a rainstorm to get to the jail, ’cause I wanted to do this face to face. This is my job to clean up and I’m absolutely going to do it,” he said on the Trey Ware Morning Show.

Santos recently switched from full-time to part-time detention deputy, so she has no civil service protection or recourse to her immediate termination.

More than a dozen deputies have been arrested this year, three of them in the past week. Salazar told Trey Ware he’s making some changes.

“We’re going to definitely change up our screening procedures big time,” he said. “It’s really not earth shattering. It’s things that are in place in other law enforcement agencies that, much to my dismay, I found out that we did not have when I took over here,” Salazar said.

He’s also asking Bexar County Commissioners to allocate money for a staff psychologist.

.