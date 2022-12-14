BCSO deputy suspended 15 days for leaving jail unlocked, inmates assaulted

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office suspended a detention officer after he failed to lock a jail unit door.

The lapse led to the attack of two other inmates after a group of other inmates got out of their unit.

KSAT-TV reports Deputy Raiden Vasquez was suspended 15 days in August after the October 2021 assault at the Bexar County Jail.

Records show one inmate had bruises on his face and problems with his left eye.

BCSO says Vasquez was cited for violating agency policies and procedures, and for poor job performance.