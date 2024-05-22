BCSO: Deputy terminated after arrest on assault charge

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is confirming the arrest and termination of one of its own.

Benjamin Morales, 21, was arrested Tuesday around 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Carolina Street, and he was subsequently charged with assault bodily injury- family/ household by the San Antonio Police Department.

Morales had been employed with BCSO for less than a year, so he was issued a probationary termination in accordance with BCSO policies and procedures with Bexar County Civil Service Rules.

“This now former deputy knew the expectations upon him, as well as the ramifications of his actions. The agency mission will continue without him,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar in a statement.

Morales was off-duty at the time of his arrest. He had been assigned to the Detention Bureau after having been hired by BCSO in February of 2024.

Multiple investigations are underway, including one of criminal nature being handled by SAPD.