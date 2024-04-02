BCSO: Explosives found in vacant home, detonation planned on far Southeast Side

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, AUGUST 30: Police investigate after six gunshots were fired at a house on August 30, 2021, in Bloomington, Indiana.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is confirming the detonation of commercial explosives found in a vacant home.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, BCSO confirmed an area was evacuated in the 8400 block of Stuart Road in southeastern Bexar County. The vacated area had a radius of around 1,000 feet, and included 11 or 12 homes.

KSAT-12 reports the explosives were found outside the home in a container, and it is possible the explosives had been in that location for a few decades.

The Bexar County Fire Marshall’s Office assisted with the detonation.

No injuries were reported, and there is no danger to the public.