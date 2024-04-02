KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO: Explosives found in vacant home, detonation planned on far Southeast Side

By Christian Blood
April 2, 2024 12:54PM CDT
Share
BCSO: Explosives found in vacant home, detonation planned on far Southeast Side
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, AUGUST 30: Police investigate after six gunshots were fired at a house on August 30, 2021, in Bloomington, Indiana.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is confirming the detonation of commercial explosives found in a vacant home.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, BCSO confirmed an area was evacuated in the 8400 block of Stuart Road in southeastern Bexar County. The vacated area had a radius of around 1,000 feet, and included 11 or 12 homes.

KSAT-12 reports the explosives were found outside the home in a container, and it is possible the explosives had been in that location for a few decades.

The Bexar County Fire Marshall’s Office assisted with the detonation.

No injuries were reported, and there is no danger to the public.

More about:
Bexar County Fire Marshall's Office
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
commercial explosives

Popular Posts

1

Thunderstorms possible for San Antonio, New Braunfels through Thursday night
2

Illegal immigrants storm border in El Paso, group pushed back to Mexico
3

Red Flag Warning for much of South Central Texas through Monday night
4

Five arrested in South Texas, accused of trafficking military grade firearms to Mexican drug cartel
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner says 3-year-old found in West Side park died from a gunshot wound, death has been ruled a homicide