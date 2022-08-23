BCSO: Former deputy arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into jail

Closings & Delays
By Christian Blood
August 23, 2022 2:14PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is announcing the arrest of a former deputy accused of smuggling narcotics into the same jail he was working at.

Investigators say 21-year-old Mario Sepulveda was working as a detention officer while meth and synthetic marijuana were being smuggled in for an inmate. A tip alerted authorities the drugs were being brought in, and investigators later found the narcotics in a cell in the 2A Unit.

KSAT reports the girlfriend of an inmate was buying the drugs with CashApp before they were smuggled in by Sepulveda. The investigation also found more than 100 interactions between Sepulveda and the inmate’s girlfriend, according to an affidavit.

Records from the Bexar County Jail show Sepulveda was arrested Monday and charged with abuse of official capacity between $1,500 and $20,000 and possession of a controlled substance inside a correctional facility.

