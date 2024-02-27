BCSO: Homeowner shot, suspects on the run in stolen SUV

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for several suspects after a homeowner was shot while investigating an attempted car burglary.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the suspects started trying to break into cars on the West Side between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Surveillance video shows the suspects stealing a white Lexus with Texas license plate JBG-9307 on Bowen Branch. According to BCSO, the vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys still inside.

Not long after, additional surveillance video shows one of the suspects walking into a driveway with a gun in his hand.

The suspects later tried to break into another vehicle in the same subdivision. Salazar says a homeowner opened his front door to confront one of the suspects just before he was shot.

At last report, the homeowner was expected to survive after being taken to the hospital.

Salazar says deputies are looking for clues in finding the stolen Lexus, and if you have any information you are urged to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.