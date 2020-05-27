      Weather Alert

BCSO identifies the suspect who shot and killed himself after running from deputies

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 27, 2020 @ 5:35pm
Sean Thomas Kelly killed himself after running from Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies/BCSO Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect who shot and killed himself  last weekend after running from deputies as 26-year-old Sean Thomas Kelly.

A deputy on routine patrol in an area of FM 78 near Walzem Road  Sunday night  ran the license plate of a vehicle on the road  and the information indicated it was stolen. When the officer turned around and tried to pull Kelly over, he pulled into a business parking lot and bailed out.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says Kelly , who was wearing boxers and shorts, ran through yards and jumped fences before ending up on FM 78 again.  When  deputies and Converse police caught up with Kelly,  he shot himself.

 

