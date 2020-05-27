BCSO identifies the suspect who shot and killed himself after running from deputies
Sean Thomas Kelly killed himself after running from Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies/BCSO Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect who shot and killed himself last weekend after running from deputies as 26-year-old Sean Thomas Kelly.
A deputy on routine patrol in an area of FM 78 near Walzem Road Sunday night ran the license plate of a vehicle on the road and the information indicated it was stolen. When the officer turned around and tried to pull Kelly over, he pulled into a business parking lot and bailed out.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says Kelly , who was wearing boxers and shorts, ran through yards and jumped fences before ending up on FM 78 again. When deputies and Converse police caught up with Kelly, he shot himself.