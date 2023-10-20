KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO: Inmate dead after medical episode at Bexar County Jail

By Christian Blood
October 20, 2023 1:46PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is now underway to figure out why an inmate died Thursday night at the Bexar County Jail.

In a release, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Jaime Rodriguez Valdez, 52, was found unresponsive in the open booking area just after 7 p.m. Prior to a final determination by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, it is believed Valdez died due to a medical episode brought on by a pre-existing medical condition.

Investigators say Valdez had been seen by medical around 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, and the jail went Code 1 Blue before he was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m.

Valdez was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department and charged with theft on Wednesday.

As per standard procedure, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Internal Affairs (IA), and The Public Integrity Unit (PIU) are conducting an investigation into this death.

