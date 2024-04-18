BCSO: Inmate dead after medical episode

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of an inmate, possibly due to medical complications.

In a Thursday release, the Bexar County Jail reports Duane Ventimiglia, 40, was alive and well in his bunk at 8:52 a.m. when he discussed getting a new uniform with a deputy. But minutes later, at 8:58 a.m., Ventimiglia was found unresponsive in his cell.

Jail staff started life-saving measures, but within the hour Ventimiglia was pronounced dead.

BCSO says the inmate may have died due to medical complications associated with a history of substance abuse, but the exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ventimiglia was initially arrested by the San Antonio Police Department for criminal trespass on April 13, 2024.

On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Ventimiglia’s bond was reduced from $1000.00 to $25.00 and he was scheduled for a hearing on Thursday.

The inmate has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2013, with most of his arrests consisting of criminal trespass and other non-violent misdemeanor offenses.

Currently, the Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office is handling the death investigation in accordance with the Sandra Bland Act, while the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit is handling a concurrent administrative investigation. Jail officials have notified the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.