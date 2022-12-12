BCSO investigating after body found in a ditch

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a body found in a ditch Monday morning.

Investigators say the man’s body was found by a person walking in the area around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Kearney and Quintana Roads.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the body is partially clothed and there was visible trauma. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information or know of someone who is missing, you are urged to contact BSCO at 210-335-6070 or email B[email protected].