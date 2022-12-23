KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO investigating human skull found in woods

By Christian Blood
December 23, 2022 3:38PM CST
Sheriff Javier Salazar - Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out whose skull was found Thursday night by a family trying to recover some lost cargo.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the skull was found in a wooded area near Loop 1604 and Highway 90.

The skull reportedly shows no signs of trauma and it is unclear as to whether or not the skull belongs to a murder victim.

The search is on for more remains, or possibly a shallow grave, as the investigation continues.

Cold weather stalled the investigation Thursday night, but investigators will continue to work the scene with civilian volunteers and cadaver dogs.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will try to identify the person via dental records.

This story will be updated when possible.

