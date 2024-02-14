BCSO: Juvenile wanted for robbery arrested after taunting police on social media

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a San Antonio teenager who is now facing as many as six counts of robbery.

Due to the age of the suspect, his name and face are being shown.

Sheriff Javier Salazar made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday.

“If you look at the kid, there’s nothing to him, he doesn’t look very threatening,” said Salazar. “But some of the words that he’s using, some of the things that he’s saying, he’s a dangerous person. I’m glad we’ve got him behind bars.”

Investigators say the teenager was challenging deputies to catch him through social media posts, and they did just that in the 11000 block of Spring Club Drive on the far Northwest Side.

The suspect is accused of posting a video that showed him taking an ankle monitor off. Investigators also say he posted another video of himself in the process of burglarizing at Department of Public Safety vehicle parked outside a residence in Pflugerville.

Other social media posts, including one that included his real name and face, helped deputies locate the teen.

Charges the teen might be facing could grow as law enforcement learns more about what Sheriff Salazar called a crime ring spanning numerous counties in South Central Texas.

Also triggering a rapid response from law enforcement was photo posted online of the suspect showing him wearing a KKK-style hood while threatening to rob and kill African Americans.

In yet another incident, Sheriff Salazar says the teen is also facing charges surrounding the kidnapping of a 14-year-old at gunpoint.

If you have any information on the case, you are urged to call 210-335-6000, or leave a tip at [email protected].

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Juvenile arrested on numerous warrants (February 13, 2024)