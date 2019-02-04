BCSO K9 to be remembered with funeral procession and memorial

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Chucky, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K9 killed in the line of duty will be remembered at a service at 10 this morning at Community Bible Church.

Law enforcement officers and first responders are gathering at the Alamodome for the procession at 9 this morning. Participants will head north on 281 to Community Bible Church on Loop 1604. Fire trucks will be positioned on overpasses at Nakoma and Highway 281, Donella and Highway 281 and Gold Canyon and Loop 1604.

Pipes and drums will play as a horse-drawn carriage transports Chucky to the front of the church.

The indoor service will feature a video presentation, words of remembrance from Chucky’s handler and Sheriff Javier Salazar, and a presentation of citations. A committal service will take place outside after the presentation indoors. It will include taps, rifle volleys, a flag presentation, the final bark, a riderless horse and a flyover.

Chucky was shot and killed last month by a suspect he was trying to take down after a chase that started in Karnes City and ended in Bexar County. The suspect was arrested on several charges.