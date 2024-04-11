BCSO looking for suspect accused of exposing genitals to girl waking home from school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect accused of exposing himself to a girl walking home from school.

In a post to Facebook, BCSO says it happened on the far West Side in the 4600 block of Jesse Bowman Street. As the 9-year-old child was walking, investigators say a Hispanic man pulled up in a yellow car, exposed his genitals to her, and then tried to catch her.

The girl started running and escaped after running into a house.

Investigators were able to capture surveillance video of the suspect vehicle, and the footage can be seen below.

The Northside Independent School District and Northside Police Department are now aware of the incident.

If you have any information about the man driving the yellow car, detectives would like to hear from you at 210-335-6000. Tips can also be given vie email at bcsotips@bexar,org.