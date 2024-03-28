BCSO: Man arrested, accused of having child porn, videos featuring bestiality

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a man facing numerous charges related to having and selling child porn.

But the case surrounding Tristen Ruben McLelland, 21, does not stop there.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says material showing people having sex with animals was also discovered during the investigation.

“He’s (McLelland) certainly into some sick, sick stuff,” said Salazar.

BCSO says the case was launched after a family member noticed what appeared to be child porn on McLelland’s laptop, which prompted a call to police. At that point, ChildSafe investigators got involved, and they say thousands of images were found, some showing sexual acts with children as young as 2 years old. Additional videos were found showing humans having sex with animals, although specifics were not given.

Salazar says further investigation found that McLelland was selling and trading child porn on the social media app Discord.

Investigators say the material was found March 3, and the suspect now faces numerous charges, including possession with intent to promote child pornography, possession for wholesale promotion of child pornography, and bestiality.

BCSO is encouraging anyone with any information on the case to call 210-335-6000. Emails can be sent to [email protected].