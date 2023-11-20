BCSO: Man arrested, accused of raping child in workplace restroom

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a man now facing multiple charges after a woman came forward with accusations he raped her while the two were working together.

Humberto De La Cruz, 37, was arrested Monday afternoon, and Sheriff Javier Salazar says the charges span a time frame in which the victim was both a child and then a legal adult.

“Between the two incidents, the young lady turned from 16 to 17,” said Sheriff Salazar at a Monday press conference. “That’s why on one of these cases it’s indecency with a child because she was 16 years of age when the incident happened. On the second incident, by that time she was already 17.”

BCSO says the first sexual assault happened in August, and then pinpointed the second incident as having happened on September 2, 2023.

De La Cruz is accused of following the victim into the restroom where the two worked and then forcing himself on her. Investigators say De La Cruz forced the victim to remover her clothes while he removed parts of his clothing.

Sheriff Salazar says deputies were approached by one of the girl’s educators before that contact reached out for help.

It is also believed the victim turned to her employer for help, and it is possible De La Cruz had been moved to another location or assignment, but it is unclear what impact this made on the case.

Salazar adds that De La Cruz is a registered sex offender stemming from a case in 2005 involving a then 14-year-old victim.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.