BCSO: Man on parole arrested, charged with committing ‘sex act’ on child

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a man accused of committing a sex act on a 10-year-old girl.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a press conference Marquise Anton Moore, 34, was taken into custody Monday morning after someone at a home in east Bexar County called in to report they saw him engaged in a sexual act with the child.

According to Salazar, Moore had confiscated every cell phone in the home so nobody could call police after he was caught.

Investigators say Moore took a significant amount of sleeping pills after grabbing the phones, but once he fell asleep someone grabbed one of the cells and called for help.

Salazar says Moore was on parole for sexual assault at the time of his arrest, his release from prison having come in September. The suspect’s previous conviction was for the sexual assault of a 15 or 16 year old girl, according to BCSO.

The sexual assault on the 10-year-old child reportedly happened around 2:30 a.m., but the call for help was not made until around 6:20 a.m.

More was booked into the Bexar County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault of a child.