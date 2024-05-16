KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO: Man shot dead in northwest Bexar County, wife detained

By Christian Blood
May 16, 2024 11:09AM CDT
Police units respond on scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead in Northwest Bexar County, and investigators think his wife may be the person who shot him.

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 8400 block of Pico De Aguila around 4 a.m. Thursday, and upon arrival they say a 49-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

At this point, the victim’s wife has been taken in for questioning.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

