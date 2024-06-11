KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO: Man shot while putting in car, suspects at large

By Christian Blood
June 11, 2024 5:16PM CDT
Police block a road on an emergency scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that has left a man in the hospital.

Investigators say the man was an innocent bystander who was putting a child in his car when he was hit in the thigh. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BCSO says two women in the same family got into some kind of argument before someone pulled a gun and fired shots. Deputies are looking for an unknown number of suspects who sped away in a white Dodge vehicle.

KENS 5 reports the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near Converse.

