BCSO: Man turns himself in, charged in fatal hit and run

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The prime suspect in a fatal hit and run in early June is now in custody after he reportedly turned himself in.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says Jonathan Acosta, 39, surrendered to law enforcement at a San Antonio Police Department substation.

Investigators think Acosta was behind the wheel of a black Toyota pickup truck on the evening of June 3 when a 55-year-old man was hit and killed while walking with his 12-year-old son. BCSO says the truck was speeding toward the two when the victim pushed his son out of harm’s way, but the man was hit and later died.

The victim was later identified as Raul Pena.

Deputies gathered evidence in the 2100 block of W Loop 1604 near Emory Peak, and details on the damage the truck had after the collision were released to the public days after the crash.

Investigators say Acosta failed to stop to render aid, and a witness later said Acosta was drinking on the night of the crash, although KTSA News has not confirmed that allegation.

Acosta is now charged with Collision Involving Death, a 2nd degree felony.