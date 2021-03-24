BCSO offering $2,000 signing bonus for new Bexar County detention cadets
BCSO Physical Agility Test for recruits/Screen Grab-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County Commissioners have approved a $2,000 incentive for newly hired detention cadets. It’s part of the Bexar County Sheriff’s aggressive recruiting campaign.
BCSO will have several testing dates from 8 a.m. to 12 pm March 31, April 7 and April 14 at the Tri-Point YMCA at 3233 N. St. Mary’s Street. Applicants will take a written exam followed by the agility test.
BCSO also is traveling outside of the county to recruit in other areas of South Texas as seen in the following Facebook Post from a recent event in Uvalde:
You can follow BCSO on Facebook and Instagram to check out their stops on the “Recruit Texas Tour.” For additional questions or information on upcoming testing dates, visit www.bcsocareers.com
or call a recruiter at (210) 335-JOBS.