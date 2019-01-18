BCSO offering jobs, food to furloughed federal workers
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Jan 18, 2019 @ 11:23 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is launching Operation F.O.R.E., Federal Outreach Recruitment Effort.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is accepting job applications from federal employees affected by the partial government shutdown and he’ll expedite those applications in the hiring process.

Deputies also are collecting food that will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank for furloughed federal employees.

You can apply for a job with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office from 1 -4 Friday afternoon at Marriott Springhill Suites, 514 NE Loop 410.

Food Collections will be taking place from 1-4 Friday afternoon at the Walmart Supercenter , 4096 N. Foster Road; Walmart Supercenter, 1603 Vance Jackson Road; and Walmart Supercenter, 11210 Potranco Road.

