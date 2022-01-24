BCSO, SAPD nets $350K worth of meth in latest drug bust

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit has been busy.
The department conducted a joint operation with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the San Antonio police on Sunday and nabbed 7 kilos of methamphetamine in a McDonald’s parking lot on the city’s eastside.
32-year-old Cristhian Lazo Galindo was arrested and officers discovered a PlayStation 5 box full of the drugs in his vehicle.
Officials said the drugs have a street value of $350,000.
Galindo was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine, first degree felony. The charge is punishable by up to life in prison and a fine up to $100,000.
BCSO announced a drug bust last week netting $400,000 worth of heroin and cocaine in a separate investigation.
Bexar County drug bust nets $400k worth of heroin, cocaine