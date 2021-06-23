      Weather Alert

BCSO searching for missing 13-year-old

Katy Barber
Jun 23, 2021 @ 1:43pm
Photo courtesy of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office / Jewelle Hatten-Smith has been missing since June 17.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old girl that has been missing since last week.

Officials report Jewelle Hatten-Smith was last seen on June 17 around 10:15 p.m. in the 9700 block of Marbach Hill. She is 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighs approximately 230 lbs with blonde and pink braids, and was reportedly last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt.

Officials noted in the public message that individuals found to be harboring Hatten-Smith may face criminal charges. Harboring a runaway is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine up to $5,000; Interfering with Child Custody is a state jail felony punishable by up to 2 years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-335-6000 or email [email protected]

