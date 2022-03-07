      Weather Alert

BCSO searching for person who shot and killed a horse

Katy Barber
Mar 7, 2022 @ 2:54pm
Courtesy of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office / The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in the shooting death of Conejo the horse on January 11.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a horse in January.

Officials said the horse named Conejo was found dead by his owner on January 11. The owner said they saw the horse the night before when he was fed and was found dead in the morning.

The owner also reported hearing gunshots overnight and several shell casings were found indicating the suspect used a rifle to shoot and kill the horse.

Officials ask anyone with information on the case are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or the Sheriff’s Office 210-335-6000. A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest in this case.

TAGS
animal cruelty BCSO Bexar County Bexar County Sheriff's Office San Antonio
Popular Posts
2022 Texas primary election results
Backseat passenger shot while traveling on a Northeast San Antonio street
Kroger enters San Antonio grocery market with delivery service
Hays CISD elementary school teacher arrested for indecency with child
Shooting on San Antonio's Northwest side leaves one dead, another in critical condition
Connect With Us Listen To Us On