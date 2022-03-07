BCSO searching for person who shot and killed a horse

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a horse in January.
Officials said the horse named Conejo was found dead by his owner on January 11. The owner said they saw the horse the night before when he was fed and was found dead in the morning.
The owner also reported hearing gunshots overnight and several shell casings were found indicating the suspect used a rifle to shoot and kill the horse.
Officials ask anyone with information on the case are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or the Sheriff’s Office 210-335-6000. A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest in this case.