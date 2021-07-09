BCSO searching for truck involved in hit and run death of 30-year-old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man in eastern Bexar County.
Officials said a deputy was investigating a separate call on July 3 when he found a dead body in the grassy median of Highway 87.
The body was identified as 30-year-old Robert Edward Adams who was reported missing on July 1.
Officials said he was walking home from a nearby bar after an argument with another person when he was hit.
Sheriff Javier Salazar said they are searching for a 2002 to 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck that has a damaged black grill guard or bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867 or email [email protected]