BCSO: Second suspected arrested after guns stolen from fire marshal, sold online

By Christian Blood
February 7, 2024 11:36AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A second suspect is under arrest in a case involving stolen guns, equipment and other items from a vehicle belonging to a fire marshal.

KSAT-12 reports Roger Joseph Sanchez, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, and he joins Lazarus Ethan Garcia, 17, who is awaiting indictment. Both are facing charges related to firearm smuggling, car burglary, theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and theft of a firearm.

Investigators say the teens broke into the fire marshal’s car October 17, 223. Shortly after, BCSO says they posted video and images that linked them to the theft. Police also say they sold or traded some of the weapons online.

A probable cause affidavit from the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office says Garcia and Sanchez broke into the marked vehicle while it was parked outside of a home. Investigators say fingerprints found on the vehicle matched those of Garcia.

An arrest warrant for Sanchez was issued last week, while Garcia was apprehended in December.

