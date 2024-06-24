BCSO seizes cash, jewelry and guns in raid

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is facing numerous charges after what the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is calling a ‘significant bust’ last week.

Alejandro Cordova, 26, was arrested on federal charges for having an illegal firearm switch, cocaine, pot, Xanax and drug paraphernalia.

But then BSCO executed a search warrant in the 10100 block of Cricket Place in eastern Bexar County.

Investigators say $35,000 in cash was recovered, along with more than $30,000 in jewelry. The search turned up more drugs, scales, money counting machines and drug packaging materials.

Cordova was booked into the Bexar County Jail for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana under 5 ponds, possession of illegal pills, and for possession of the illegal switch.