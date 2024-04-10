BCSO: Stolen guns, cars seized in raid on Southwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people are now in custody after a raid on a Southwest Side home early Wednesday morning.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home in the 9200 block of Port Victoria Street around 6 a.m. and started calling for people inside to come out.

After one man tried to escape through the back door, another man was found hiding inside a stolen car on the property.

Once inside the home, investigators say they found a number of weapons that may have been used in local crimes. Sheriff Javier Salazar suggested the guns, some believed to be stolen, were headed south of the border to Mexico.

BCSO also says marijuana was found in the home, along with police gear that had been stolen from a school district police officer. Additional stolen cars were also found.

The investigation is ongoing and could extend beyond the home raided Wednesday morning.