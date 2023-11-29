BCSO: Suspect arrested after high-speed crash kills two women

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A suspect is now under arrest, accused of being behind the wheel of a car going more than 100 miles per hour when it crashed into another.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office picked up Larry James Korus, 40, on Wednesday, but the fatal crash happened on Monday afternoon on Highway 16 South near Smith Road.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says there was a slight delay in Korus’ arrest because time was needed to analyze data from the high-performance Lexus he was driving at the time of the crash.

According to BCSO, Korus was going more than 120 miles an hour before the crash, and the car was still at 116 mph at the moment of impact. Sheriff Salazar says Korus was going as fast as he was because he did not want to be late for work.

The crash killed Linda Perry, 64, and her daughter, Julie Perry, 40, at the scene.

In a bit of irony, BCSO says Korus lost his wife previously in another high-speed crash on the same road while in a Camaro.

KSAT-12 reports Korus has two previous DWI arrests from the early 2000s.