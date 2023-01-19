KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO teams up with Wayland Baptist University to offer college courses

By Christian Blood
January 19, 2023 12:02PM CST
Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — College course are now being offered at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with a new partnership with Wayland Baptist University.

Sheriff Javier Salazar made the announcement at a press conference Thursday morning while joined by Dr. David Bishop, the Vice President of External Campuses for Wayland Baptist University.

“I’m a firm believer in that a truly prepared law enforcement officer or first responder absolutely benefits from being better educated, better trained,” said Sheriff Salazar.

The new project will join current partnerships with the San Antonio Independent School District and Alamo Colleges for both GED and Associate’s Degree pursuits, respectively. Sheriff Salazar says BCSO personnel will now have the opportunity to earn their Bachelor’s Degree as a result of the new resources available at Wayland Baptist University.

Classes at BCSO begin on Thursday, January 19, 2022.

