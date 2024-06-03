BCSO: Teen wanted for evading, unlawful carry and reckless driving

Police vehicle with red and blue flashing lights on empty night street background, crime scene, night patrolling the city, fight against looting during quarantine.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is turning to the public for help in locating a wanted man.

Robert Kelly, 19, is accused of evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and reckless driving.

On May 10th, BCSO deputies say they were in the area of Culebra and Roft Road when they saw a black Chevrolet Camaro driven by a reckless driver.

Deputies tried to make a traffic stop on the Camaro with lights and sirens activated, but they say the sports car took off.

As the pursuit approached Stillwater Pkwy, the Camaro entered a subdivision via a curved entry way. The Deputy tried to make the same curve, but then lost control of the patrol car.

Both deputies were hurt and taken to the hospital.

BCSO found the Camaro at a home on the 8700 block of Hamer Ranch. A search warrant for the residence was then filed.

The search of the home turned up marijuana, mushrooms, pills, a vape pen, gelatin edibles, various bills of prop money, guns, extended magazines, and a gun slide.

Kelly is wanted for three active warrants: Evading, Reckless Driving and Unlawful Carry.

If you have any information regarding Kelly please call BCSO at 210.335.6000 or email [email protected].