Bomb threat at East Central High School a hoax, BCSO

Story updated 12:20 pm

SAN ANTONIO — (KTSA News) East Central High School is now clear and students and staff are returning to class after a call came in about a bomb threat.

The school was evacuated as a precaution after another phone call on Monday reporting a shooting event that never happened.

The school was cleared and searched for explosives as BCSO responded to the bomb threat that was later found to be a hoax.

The all-clear was given at 11:45 a.m.

Previously

SAN ANTONIO — (KTSA News) The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is now on the scene investigating another threat against East Central High School.

BCSO says the school received a bomb threat and all students are being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

K-9s are sweeping the school and property for any explosive devices.

All students are safe at this time.

This is the latest threat against East Central and its students. Monday, a 911 call came in about a mass shooting at the school that turned out to be a hoax. Officials later found the threatening phone call came from foreign cell phone number.

According to reports, a student was detained for questioning, but later released.