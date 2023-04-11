KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO turning to public for help finding missing teen

By Christian Blood
April 11, 2023 1:49PM CDT
BCSO turning to public for help finding missing teen
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Missing: Mckynzie Marie Dodd, 16

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 16-year-old Mckynzie Marie Dodd.

Investigators say Mckynzie has not been seen since April 8, 2023 at around 9:00 pm in the 9000 block of Macaway Rd.

Mckynzie was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, carrying a pink duffle bag with the word “PINK” on it. Mckynzie also has a butterfly nose piercing.

Mckynzie stands 5’1” and weighs around 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and had blue hair when last seen.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is warning that those found to be harboring Mckynzie may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000.

Anyone with information on Mckynzie’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email [email protected]

