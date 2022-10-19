BCSO: Two illegal gambling sites raided, numerous arrests made

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing raids on two different illegal gambling sites.

Investigators say one location was in the 200 block of Guadalupe Street, and the other found in the 1200 block of Bandera Road.

KSAT TV reports the buildings were behind fortified gates and were guarded by armed gang members.

BCSO reports numerous arrests following the raids, and officials say drugs, cash, gambling machines and stolen cars were also seized.

It is unclear how much money the gambling machines have in them.

BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit and the SWAT team performed the raid before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.