BCSO: Two women shot inside home on far west side were not intended targets

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is now reporting that two women shot while inside a far west side home were not the intended targets.

Investigators say more than 100 rounds were fired at the house in the 11400 block of Bald Mountain. One of the women was shot in the face and killed, the other hit in the leg.

Deputies were called to the scene after first hearing the shots, but they did not know where they came from.

The Sheriff’s Office says two teenage suspects are in custody, one 15 years old and the other 14. The two were caught after they were spotted speeding away from the area of the shooting.

KSAT TV reports two guns were found that may have been involved in the shooting.

This is developing story and it will be updated as soon as possible.