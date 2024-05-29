BCSO: Woman shot dead, husband saying he fired on accident

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead in northwest Bexar County, and her husband is telling law enforcement he accidentally shot her.

“Preliminary claim from the suspect is that it was an accidental shooting, at this point we don’t believe that to be the case,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Investigators say the shooting happened Wednesday around 10:40 a.m. in the 14400 block of Gunsight Pass.

Sheriff Salazar says the husband called in the shooting, and when deputies arrived they say they found the woman on the kitchen floor with a gunshot to the head.

At this point the man is detained, but there is no word on what charges he might be facing.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.