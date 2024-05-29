KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO: Woman shot dead, husband saying he fired on accident

By Christian Blood
May 29, 2024 12:00PM CDT
Share
BCSO: Woman shot dead, husband saying he fired on accident
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Fatal shooting on Gunsight Pass (May 29, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead in northwest Bexar County, and her husband is telling law enforcement he accidentally shot her.

“Preliminary claim from the suspect is that it was an accidental shooting, at this point we don’t believe that to be the case,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Investigators say the shooting happened Wednesday around 10:40 a.m. in the 14400 block of Gunsight Pass.

Sheriff Salazar says the husband called in the shooting, and when deputies arrived they say they found the woman on the kitchen floor with a gunshot to the head.

At this point the man is detained, but there is no word on what charges he might be facing.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

More about:
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
dead
detained
gunshot
husband
woman

Popular Posts

1

Don't Buy Any Green Bananas
2

SAPD: Fight between married couple ends with both shot, recovering at hospital
3

Gov Abbott: Border wall going up, drones used to stop illegal immigrants
4

National Weather Service: Chances for severe weather in San Antonio late Tuesday into early Wednesday
5

SAPD: Man shot, killed in West Side parking lot