SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Buffalo Bills are getting a lump of Cole in their line-up.

Cole Beasley’s time with the Cowboys is over. He’s joining the Bills.

According to the NFL Network the four-year-deal is worth 29-million dollars.

Beasley tweeted his appreciation to Cowboys fans and the Jones family for giving him a chance in the NFL.

Beasley was an undrafted free agent out of SMU and briefly considered retirement before joining Dallas in 2012.