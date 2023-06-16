Beginning Saturday, all San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department swimming pools will open for the season

One rainbow inflatable tube float in swimming pool. Use for children, family fun, leisure, lifesaver, playful, pool party, relaxing, resort, safety, summertime, waterpark concepts

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — In the nick of time!

As temperatures skyrocket, the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is opening up all 23 of their outdoor pools.

Residents looking to cool off can stop by to take a dip, for free.

Most of the pools will be open until the middle of August with a select few staying open through September.

Each pool will be open six days a week, closing once a week for cleaning. Not all pools will be closed on the same day.

Parks and Rec has extended the hours the pools will be open, giving you more time to stop by and cool off.

Swimming isn’t the only activity they’ll be offering. There will be movies at the pool, inflatable obstacle courses, swim lessons and aqua-fitness classes. All of the activities are free,

You can see the list of pools and the hours they will be open at the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department website.