Bell, Reddick, Custer headline bumper crop of NASCAR rookies
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: Christopher Bell, driver of the #95 Procore Toyota, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 09, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer and Christopher Bell were the big stars in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series. They are set to make the jump to the elite Cup Series and will drive in Sunday’s Daytona 500. Reddick won the last two Xfinity championships and will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this season for Richard Childress Racing. Bell won the 2017 Truck Series championship and drives the No. 95 Toyota for Leavine Family Racing. Custer drives the No. 41 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing.