Ben & Jerry’s Doesn’t Deserve Your Support

The ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s has decided they would make a statement by refusing to sell their products in parts of Israel– Judea and Samaria, two areas that have been continuously in the possession of the Jewish people for nearly 4,000 years Should you boycott Ben & Jerry’s in response? Lars brings on Rabbi Yaakov Menken who is the Managing Director at Coalition for Jewish Values, the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America for more information.
If you would like to join the petition, check out their website: https://www.change.org/p/ben-jerry-s-join-the-ban-on-ben-jerry-s
