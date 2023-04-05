KTSA KTSA Logo

Bernal Middle School Student arrested for making a bomb threat

By Don Morgan
April 5, 2023 10:10AM CDT
Photo: Bernal Middle School Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Northside ISD says a sixth grader at Bernal Middle School has been arrested for making a bomb threat.

The threat turned out to not be credible, but the girl is still facing third degree felony charges.

Her name hasn’t been released.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about similar threats or criminal activity, to call 210-335-6000.

