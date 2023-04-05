Bernal Middle School Student arrested for making a bomb threat

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Northside ISD says a sixth grader at Bernal Middle School has been arrested for making a bomb threat.

The threat turned out to not be credible, but the girl is still facing third degree felony charges.

Her name hasn’t been released.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about similar threats or criminal activity, to call 210-335-6000.