Bernie Sanders to hold rally in San Antonio
FILE - In this June 2, 2019, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco. Sanders is lambasting Walmart’s board including its CEO for paying its workers what he describes as “starvation wages” and introduced a shareholder proposal that calls for hourly associates to have a seat on the company’s board. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bernie Sanders supporters in San Antonio will feel the “Bern” this weekend.
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a campaign rally in the Alamo City this weekend.
The rally is going to be held at Cowboy’s Dance Hall at 7 Saturday night.
Cowboys is on the Northeast side at Loop 410 and I-35.
The campaign event is free and open to the public and while you don’t need a ticket, an RSVP is encouraged.
Before he arrives in San Antonio, Sanders will hold a rally in El Paso that afternoon.
In recent polls Sanders has pulled ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden among Texas Democrats.