Bernie Sanders’ win in New Hampshire reveals split among Democrats
Senator Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, but a majority of Democratic voters opted for one of the more moderate candidates, former mayor Pete Buttigieg or Senator Amy Klobuchar, who finished a close second and third. CBS News’ Laura Podesta joined CBSN AM with the latest from the campaign trail in New Hampshire.
What New Hampshire exit poll data says about the 2020 race
According to CBS News’ exit polls, New Hampshire primary voters that helped Bernie Sanders to victory were largely “very liberal,” young, and with incomes less than $50,000. Buttigieg by contrast won wealthier voters, as well as late deciders and those worried about “electability.” Anthony Salvanto joins “CBS This Morning” to break down the exit poll data.