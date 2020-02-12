      Weather Alert

Bernie Sanders’ win in New Hampshire reveals split among Democrats

CBS News
Feb 12, 2020 @ 2:25pm

Senator Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, but a majority of Democratic voters opted for one of the more moderate candidates, former mayor Pete Buttigieg or Senator Amy Klobuchar, who finished a close second and third. CBS News’ Laura Podesta joined CBSN AM with the latest from the campaign trail in New Hampshire.

What New Hampshire exit poll data says about the 2020 race

According to CBS News’ exit polls, New Hampshire primary voters that helped Bernie Sanders to victory were largely “very liberal,” young, and with incomes less than $50,000. Buttigieg by contrast won wealthier voters, as well as late deciders and those worried about “electability.” Anthony Salvanto joins “CBS This Morning” to break down the exit poll data.

TAGS
2020 Election Amy Klobuchar Bernie Sanders New Hampshire Pete Buttigieg
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming